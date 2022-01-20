Feder: Sabrina Franza joins CBS 2

Just in from New York, Sabrina Franza has joined CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2 as its newest general assignment reporter.

"I can't wait for this next chapter, adventure, challenge," she wrote on Instagram. "Change is hard but change is good! God is good! Hyped to make a home and to tell stories in this amazing city."

A native of Oceanside, New York, and graduate of New York University, Franza most recently was a reporter for News 12 The Bronx, a cable news service owned by Altice USA.

Earlier she worked as an intern for CBS News and a college associate for Fox News.

