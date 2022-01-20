 

Feder: NBC Chicago News launches round-the-clock streaming channel on Peacock

Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 1/20/2022 9:21 AM

From the NBC Tower studios of WMAQ-Channel 5 a 24/7 local news streaming channel branded as NBC Chicago News premieres today on Peacock.

Available free to users of the streaming service, the new channel will provide Chicago news, weather, sports, investigative reporting, lifestyle content and storytelling, according to the company. It will feature simulcast and encore news programming, along with breaking news and original content produced by NBC 5.

 

The simultaneous rollout of streaming news channels in Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston and Miami today marks a major expansion for the NBC-owned stations, with similar launches planned for New York and Los Angeles in the coming months.

