Edward James Olmos to speak at Judson University in Elgin

Edward James Olmos will be this year's guest speaker when the Judson University World Leaders Forum brings back its Inspirational Series. ASSOCIATED PRESS, 2009

Actor Edward James Olmos will be this year's guest speaker when the Judson University World Leaders Forum brings back its Inspirational Series on April 8.

Olmos, known for his work on TV shows like "Miami Vice" and "Battlestar Galactica" and films such as "Stand and Deliver" and "Selena," will be the fourth speaker in the series. Other speakers were magician Jim Munroe in 2017, Olympic champion Mary Lou Retton in 2016 and inspirational speaker Nick Vujicic in 2015.

"Judson University is excited to bring another successful leader to the Fox Valley for an informative and thoughtful event that we know will inspire others," Judson President Gene Crume said in a news release. "Edward James Olmos is an iconic actor and leader. There won't be a better opportunity to hear his wisdom and that of our host, Jacqueline Ruiz, and our panelists as they explore issues that are important to the Latino community."

Ruiz is an author, social entrepreneur and one of the few Latina sports airplane pilots in the United States. She will host and moderate the event, including a panel discussion with Rick Najera and Evelyn Miralles.

"This will be an intriguing discussion with powerful Latinos who are making big impacts in their communities in the areas of entertainment, education and STEM," Ruiz said.

Tickets for the event are available now by visiting 2022wlfinspirationseries.eventbrite.com and start at $25. VIP ticket purchasers will receive a meet-and-greet photo opportunity with panelists after the event.

Proceeds from the event will fund leadership, entrepreneurship, diversity, and RISE program scholarships for students at Judson University.

Olmos, who is also a director, producer and activist, has been nominated for Tony and Academy Awards and has Emmy and Golden Globe wins for his work on "Miami Vice."