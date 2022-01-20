COVID-19 update: 6,258 hospitalized, 198 more deaths, 23,246 new cases

Many COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites in Illinois have expanded hours of operation following the recent surge in cases. Daily Herald FILE Photo/January 2021

State health officials today are reporting 6,258 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals throughout Illinois, down 15.2% from one week ago.

A week ago was also when the state set an all-time high for COVID-19 patients with 7,380.

Of those hospitalized currently, 1,033 are in intensive care, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records. That's 12.2% fewer than a week ago as well.

IDPH officials also reported 198 more COVID-19 deaths, as well as 23,246 new cases diagnosed.

It's the most single-day deaths since early December 2020.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 29,708, while 2,732,720 infections have been recorded since the outbreak began.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 11.2%, down from a recent peak of 15.2% on Jan. 7.

Case positivity is the percentage of tests that result in a new case. A seven-day average is used to account for anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

IDPH officials are reporting another 49,352 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have made it into the arms of Illinois residents and workers.

That brings the total number of vaccine doses administered in Illinois to 20,159,853.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 65.5% of the state's 12.7 million residents are now fully vaccinated. And of those fully vaccinated, 44.5% have received a booster.