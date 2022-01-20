Attorney general says COVID-19 testing company won't reopen in 'foreseeable future'

In a lawsuit filed by the Minnesota attorney general, the Center for COVID Control and its affiliated lab, Doctors Clinical Lab Corp., are accused of failing to deliver test results or faking results. Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times

But on Thursday night, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul issued a statement saying the testing sites have shut down indefinitely.

"Although the company voluntarily suspended operations, my office contacted company officials to demand that the Center for COVID Control immediately stop engaging in any fraudulent or deceptive conduct, particularly with respect to the delivery of testing results or billing. ... This evening, I am pleased to announce that the company's representatives have agreed the Center for COVID Control will postpone the reopening of any pop-up testing locations in Illinois for the foreseeable future," Raoul said.

The company shares a Rolling Meadows address with Doctors Clinical Laboratory Corp.

Earlier this week, Minnesota's attorney general sued the Center for COVID Control and Doctors Clinical Laboratory Corp, alleging they "either failed to deliver test results or delivered test results that were falsified or inaccurate."

The Better Business Bureau has given the company an F rating as well, according to its website.

Illinois Department of Public Health officials advise sticking to trusted testing sites listed on the agency's website, dph.illinois.gov/covid19/testing.

Cases of fraud can be reported on the Illinois attorney general's website.