Sheriff: Lake County man used hidden cameras to record children, adults in bathroom

Following months of investigation, a Lake Villa Township man was indicted Wednesday on 15 felony charges stemming from allegations he secretly recorded people, including children, in his home's bathroom and in the homes of two friends.

Wilbur Maltby, 51, of the 371000 block of Loretto Avenue near Lake Villa, faces three counts of manufacturing child pornography, seven counts of child pornography possession and five counts of unauthorized video recording.

Lake County sheriff's police said the investigation began in August, when a woman came to police with a camera she'd found while staying at Maltby's home. The camera was in a device meant to look like a phone charger that was plugged in to an outlet in a bathroom, authorities said.

The memory card attached to the camera contained nude images of the woman and of others, according to sheriff's police.

On Nov. 9, detectives searched Maltby's home and seized several electronic items and Maltby initially was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful video recording.

Investigators analyzed the devices and found images and videos of nude people, including children, recorded in his bathroom and at the homes of two friends, sheriff's police said. In all, there are 10 victims, according to the sheriff's office.

There is no evidence to suggest his friends knew he'd been recording people at their homes, authorities said.

After he first was charged in November, a judge set Maltby's bail at $100,000 and he posted $10,000 cash to go free while awaiting trial. Now that there are new charges, a judge could increase Maltby's bail. He is next due in court Jan. 24.