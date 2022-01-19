COVID-19 update: 6,507 hospitalized, 160 more deaths, 26,491 new cases

Illinois is averaging 26,646 new COVID-19 cases a day over the past week, that's an 18% decline in that metric from one week ago, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records. Associated Press File Photo/November 2020

State health officials today reported 6,507 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospitals throughout Illinois, down 9.8% from a week ago.

Of those hospitalized, 1,085 are in intensive care, down 4.1% from a week ago, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

IDPH officials also reported 160 more COVID-19 deaths, as well as 26,491 new cases of the respiratory disease.

That's the highest number of deaths recorded n a single day from the virus in more than a year, IDPH records show.

It also brings the state's death toll from the virus to 29,510, while 2,709,474 infections have been diagnosed since the outset of the pandemic.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 12%, down slightly from the prior day. Case positivity is the percentage of tests that result in a new case. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

Meanwhile, IDPH is also reporting 55,580 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide.

Vaccine providers in Illinois have administered 20,110,501 vaccine doses since they became available.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 65.3% of Illinois' 12.7 million residents are fully vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, 44.4% have received a booster dose.