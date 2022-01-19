$1 million winning Lotto ticket sold in Villa Park

Johnsons Lighthouse Pointe and Car Wash in Villa Park sold a $1 million winning Illinois Lotto ticket. Pictured from left are owner Roy Johnson, manager Joel Johnson and two store employees. Courtesy of the Illinois Lottery

One lucky customer of a Villa Park business is holding a $1 million winning Illinois Lotto ticket, one of two million-dollar winners drawn within the last week.

The person bought the ticket at Johnsons Lighthouse Pointe and Car Wash, 1 W. St. Charles Road in Villa Park.

Joel Johnson, store manager of the family-owned business, said he hopes the winner is someone they know.

"Our store has been a fixture of the community since 1991, so most of our customers are local," Johnson said in a statement from the Illinois Lottery. "I don't know who won, but I hope that it's someone from our hometown."

The lucky ticket holder matched all six numbers in the Lotto Million 1 drawing from Jan. 15. The winning numbers were 12-13-23-39-49-50.

It is the second million-dollar ticket the retailer has sold, the first being a $1 million instant ticket in 2004. Retailers receive a one percent cash bonus for selling a winning ticket, meaning a $10,000 check is on its way.

"The selling bonus couldn't have come at a better time," Johnson said. "We're going to use the majority of the money to pay bills impacted by the COVID pandemic, but also plan to share some of the winnings with our dedicated and loyal store employees."

Someone bought another winning ticket at King Supermarket in Chicago. The person won the Lotto Million 2 jackpot in Monday's drawing. Neither of the Lotto winners has come forward to claim their prize.