University of Chicago police officer shoots gunman

Authorities investigate near the intersection of East 53rd Street and South Woodlawn Avenue in the Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon after University of Chicago police shot a man. Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times

A University of Chicago police officer shot and wounded a gunman who opened fire in Hyde Park late Tuesday morning, officials said.

An officer had stopped to investigate someone with a handgun near the corner of 53rd Street and Woodlawn Avenue. The gunman opened fire as the officer stepped out of his vehicle, according to a statement from Eric Heath, associate vice president for safety and security at the university.

Paramedics picked up the gunshot victim, a man in his 20s, around 11:40 a.m. near Hyde Park Boulevard and Woodlawn Avenue, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. He was taken in critical condition to the university's medical center with several gunshot wounds, he said.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.