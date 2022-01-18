Takei memoir selected for One Book, One Batavia

"They Called Us Enemy" is actor George Takei's firsthand account of his family's internment during World War II.

The Batavia Public Library has chosen the graphic novel "They Called Us Enemy" by actor George Takei as this year's selection for One Book, One Batavia, according to a news release from the library.

One Book, One Batavia is an annual communitywide reading event dedicated to creating a shared conversation through related events and activities for residents. It is presented by the Batavia Public Library in cooperation with Batavia High School and co-sponsored by the Friends of the Batavia Public Library.

In "They Called Us Enemy," Takei shares a firsthand account of his family's internment in a relocation center for Japanese Americans during World War II. Takei writes of his childhood innocence, his parents' courage, and the fear and shame they experienced.

Takei, co-writers Justin Eisinger and Steven Scott, and artist Harmony Becker, convey his family's story in graphic memoir format, the release stated.

Patrons and high school students can borrow the book through the Batavia Public Library. It is available in these formats: a graphic novel, eBook (Libby/Overdrive), and Kindle.

The library will have six different One Book, One Batavia events during February and March. During the first event on Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m., adults and teens can join a guided discussion of the book.

Other events include the book's illustrator, who will talk about the process of designing the book; resident Ellen Huxtable will discuss her family's experience in an internment camp; an event for teens to learn how graphic artists create graphic novels; a Zen priest who will teach the basics of Zen meditation; and finally, a session where patrons can learn strategies to challenge old and new stereotypes.

Find complete event information and registration on the library's website at www.bataviapubliclibrary.org.