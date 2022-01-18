Questions remain after baby's death
Updated 1/18/2022 8:02 PM
Some key questions remain after a newborn was found dead in a duffle bag in the snow outside a Near North Side fire station that is often unstaffed.
With investigations continuing, it's unclear how long the boy was left outside in freezing temperatures Saturday morning, or if the child was even alive when he was placed at the steps of the the Chicago Fire Department's air mask services building at 1044 N. Orleans St.
Crews at the facility were busy filling air tanks at other firehouses that morning and didn't discover the infant until around 5 a.m., when they went out to shovel snow, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
