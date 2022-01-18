Huntley man gets 180 days in jail for battery to infant

Had Shawn P. Fontaine, 30, been convicted on his initial charge of felony aggravated battery to a child, he could have faced six to 30 years in prison, according to McHenry County judge Michael Coppedge and court documents.

Instead, he pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm, a felony that typically carries a sentence of two to five years in prison. He "violently shook and/or violently struck" the child, according to the amended indictment.

Before accepting Fontaine's guilty plea, Coppedge noted the "magnitude" of the original charge. He questioned whether representatives for the child were aware of the lesser charge Fontaine was pleading to. Assistant State's Attorney Sharyl Eisenstein said they were.

Fontaine's sentence requires him to spend 60 days in jail with the remainder stayed and 30 months of probation, Coppedge said.

He is not to have any contact with the child, who is a relative, or a sibling, during his probation, Coppedge said.

Fontaine was arrested after police received information about an infant admitted to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, Huntley police said at the time.

The severity of the injuries prompted officials to transfer the child to Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

At that time, the child was taken into custody of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Fontaine, who was sent to jail immediately after pleading guilty Tuesday, also is required to pay a fine and fees totaling $3,848.

He also must submit to urine screens for alcohol and drugs, participate in mental health and substance abuse evaluations, and participate in anger management and parenting classes, Coppedge said.

Misdemeanor charges of causing a child to be in danger, related to the same child, were filed against Nicole Kotlarz, 37, who lived with Fontaine in Huntley at the time. On Tuesday, those charges were dismissed.

Kotlarz was accused of leaving the same child and a twin sibling unattended on a couch for several minutes with a 70-pound dog while she was in the garage, according to the criminal complaint filed in McHenry County courthouse.