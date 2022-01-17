Woman dies after Lake-Cook Road crash

A crash Monday evening along Lake-Cook Road near Palatine left one woman dead.

The Cook County sheriff's office responded at 5:14 p.m. to a report of a crash at Lake-Cook at Old North Hicks Road, according to a news release.

Deputies first found a vehicle that had struck a light post. A 19-year-old woman who was driving and a 15-year-old female passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threating, police said.

Farther along the road, police found a second crashed vehicle. The 34-year-old woman who was driving that car was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Details were not available late Monday night.