Woman dies after Lake-Cook Road crash
Updated 1/17/2022 11:25 PM
A crash Monday evening along Lake-Cook Road near Palatine left one woman dead.
The Cook County sheriff's office responded at 5:14 p.m. to a report of a crash at Lake-Cook at Old North Hicks Road, according to a news release.
Deputies first found a vehicle that had struck a light post. A 19-year-old woman who was driving and a 15-year-old female passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threating, police said.
Farther along the road, police found a second crashed vehicle. The 34-year-old woman who was driving that car was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Details were not available late Monday night.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.