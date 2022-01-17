Elgin offers grants for rehab projects at historic homes

The homeowners at 706 Douglas Ave. took advantage of a Historic Architectural Rehabilitation Grant Program in 2019 and received a Mayor's Award for the work. Rick West | Staff Photographer/2021

A grant program designed to help restore homes in Elgin's historic districts is accepting applications.

The Elgin 2022 Historic Architectural Rehabilitation Grant Program application can be downloaded from the city's website at cityofelgin.org/historicgrants. The deadline for submission is April 1. The program provides residential property owners of buildings in Elgin's five designated historic districts or other landmarked homes with reimbursement grants of up to $20,000 for the restoration of exterior architectural features.

Since its start in 1995, more than 400 grants have been awarded through the program. Property owners participating in the program have completed nearly $9 million in rehabilitation projects.

The program offers two grant levels. The 50/50 Program reimburses 50% of the restoration costs up to $20,000, with a minimum total project cost of $5,000. The project must be completed in 18 months.

The 75/25 Program has a low-moderate income qualification requirement and reimburses 75%, up to $20,000. The minimum total project cost to qualify at this level is $2,500, and the property must be owner-occupied.

The program is funded equally by the general fund and the Central Area TIF District.

For more information, visit cityofelgin.org/historicgrants.