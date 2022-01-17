Authorities: Police dogs track down men involved in Beach Park armed robbery

Police dog Duke poses for a photo next to a Lake County Sheriff's police vehicle. Duke and his human partner Dwight Arrowood helped capture one of the two men police say were involved in an armed robbery at a Beach Park store Sunday. Photo courtesy Lake County Sheriff's Office

Police dog Danno and his human partner Deputy Andrew Martini helped capture one of the two men police say were involved in an armed robbery at a Beach Park store Sunday. Photo courtesy Lake County Sheriff's Office

Two Waukegan men who police said worked together on an armed robbery at a Beach Park business Sunday evening are behind bars after being tracked down by two police dogs.

Darrell D. Brown, 29, of the 0-100 block of Lake Street and Terrell Davis, 30, of the 600 block of Massena Avenue, are being held at Lake County jail awaiting Tuesday bond hearings, according to Lake County Sheriff's Office Chief of Staff Anthony Vega.

Vega said at 8:46 p.m. Sunday, officers were sent to a store that had just been robbed on the 37700 block of North Green Bay Road in Beach Park.

The owner of the store told officers that a man entered the store with a gun and took money from the register before fleeing on foot, Vega said.

Police dog Duke, a German shepherd, and his human partner Deputy Dwight Arrowood, tracked a scent down the block and discovered a car stuck in a snowbank. Brown was behind the wheel and though he did not match the description of the man who had the gun in the store, officers soon determined that he was likely the getaway driver. Officers also determined the car was stolen and that Brown was drunk, Vega said.

Brown is charged with an aggravated driving under the influence, unlawful possession of stolen vehicle registration and not having car insurance.

But the man who police say robbed the store wasn't near the crashed car so officers and police dogs continued their search.

Deputy Andrew Martini spotted a man running into a nearby wooded area and unleashed his police dog Danno to track the man, Vega said. The pair found Davis hiding near a shed on the 12400 block of West Paddock Avenue near Beach Park. Initially Davis did not respond to officers' commands to leave his hiding spot but, Vega said, after hearing Danno's barks Davis eventually decided to come out.

Officers found Davis in possession of the cash taken in the robbery as well as a key to the vehicle Brown was driving. Officers later determined Davis had an outstanding arrest warrant for a sex assault charge from Minnesota, Vega said.

Davis is charged with armed robbery, armed habitual criminal, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, obstructing justice, being a fugitive from justice and resisting a peace officer.

Waukegan police aided in the capture of the two men by helping establish a perimeter, Vega said.