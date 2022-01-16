Sports show brings thoughts of summer on the lake
While temperatures struggled to reach above freezing Sunday, it wasn't hard to imagine warm summer days on the lake for visitors to the Northern Illinois Sports Show at the Lake County Fair Grounds & Event Center in Grayslake.
Featuring dozens of fishing and hunting seminars, family-friendly attractions and hundreds of vendors and exhibitors, the weekend show carried on a 40-year tradition.
Attendees shopped for deals on equipment, met with lodge owners and charter operators, got expert tips and advice from professionals, and even tried their luck in the event's trout pond.
Among Sunday's visitors was Kris Anderson of Belvidere, who stopped by the display of Arlington Heights-based Grandt Rods.
"It's a lot of work," Anderson said of the custom-made fishing rods. "I've been watching videos on how these are made, and it's not easy."