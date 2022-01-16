Sports show brings thoughts of summer on the lake

Visitors check out recreational vehicles and trailers Sunday during the Northern Illinois Sports Show at the Lake County Fair Grounds & Event Center in Grayslake. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Capt. Scott Allen of Allen's Guide Service of Green Bay, Wisconsin, was among the exhibitors over the weekend at the Northern Illinois Sports Show at the Lake County Fair Grounds & Event Center in Grayslake. A mounted walleye that he caught was part of Allen's display. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Kris Anderson of Belvidere admires the merchandise at the Grandt Rods display Sunday during the Northern Illinois Sports Show at the Lake County Fair Grounds & Event Center in Grayslake. Grandt Rods is based in Arlington Heights. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Bob Mehsikomer of Minnesota gives a tutorial on muskie fishing Sunday during the Northern Illinois Sports Show at the Lake County Fair Grounds & Event Center in Grayslake. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

While temperatures struggled to reach above freezing Sunday, it wasn't hard to imagine warm summer days on the lake for visitors to the Northern Illinois Sports Show at the Lake County Fair Grounds & Event Center in Grayslake.

Featuring dozens of fishing and hunting seminars, family-friendly attractions and hundreds of vendors and exhibitors, the weekend show carried on a 40-year tradition.

Attendees shopped for deals on equipment, met with lodge owners and charter operators, got expert tips and advice from professionals, and even tried their luck in the event's trout pond.

Among Sunday's visitors was Kris Anderson of Belvidere, who stopped by the display of Arlington Heights-based Grandt Rods.

"It's a lot of work," Anderson said of the custom-made fishing rods. "I've been watching videos on how these are made, and it's not easy."