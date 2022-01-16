Police: Speed, failure to stop for red light factors in fatal Waukegan crash

An SUV driven by a woman with a revoked driver's license ran a red light and collided with a car Saturday in Waukegan, killing its driver, police said.

The deceased is Waukegan man in his 50s whose identity is being withheld pending an autopsy and family notification, police said.

The SUV's driver, a Zion woman in her 40s, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Police said she was driving while her license was revoked and was wanted by the Lake County sheriff's office on an aggravated battery warrant.

According to police, officers were called to the scene of the crash at Wadsworth and Lewis roads at approximately noon Saturday. Investigators found that the Zion woman was driving a 2007 Chevy Tahoe north on North Lewis Avenue when it crossed Wadsworth Road while the light was red.

The Tahoe struck the Waukegan man's 2014 black Chevy Malibu, which was heading west Wadsworth, police said. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators said the speed of the Tahoe and the disobeying the red light were factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation and the Lake County state's attorney's office will be reviewing the case for possible charges, police said.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash. Both were driven away from the scene and no one in either vehicle required medical attention, police said.