Aurora police investigating shooting
Updated 1/16/2022 10:51 PM
One person was hospitalized after a shooting Sunday night in Aurora, according to police.
Officers responded to the 600 block of Aurora Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.
Anyone with information or video related to the case should call police at (630) 256-5500.
