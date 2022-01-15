Tell us about your memories of lost suburban icons for Remember When ... Revisited

A year ago, the Daily Herald published a special magazine, "Remember When," that highlighted suburban institutions that no longer exist. Among them were Hans Bavarian Lodge, Kiddieland, Crawford's department store, Randhurst, Poplar Creek Music Theater and Bell's Apple Orchard.

This year we're doing Remember When ... Revisited, and we're hoping to share memories of even more places -- such as the Forge Club, which was just razed in Vernon Hills. We are asking readers to send us a personal memory of any suburban icon that no longer exists, and to include a photo of yours we can use. We're looking for your detailed memory -- a couple of paragraphs or more about a specific place, not a list of places.

Please limit your remembrance to 300 words and make sure you email your photo to us in the largest file possible. Include the name of the photographer and some info about who is doing what in the photo. Don't have a picture? Don't worry. We might have one or know where to find one. Be sure to mention your name and town of residence. We'll consider all submissions before Feb. 4. Just email it to rememberwhen@dailyherald.com.