Man dies after Downers Grove house fire

A 45-year-old man was pronounced dead after being transported from a Friday night fire that left a Downers Grove house uninhabitable.

A 45-year-old man was pronounced dead after being transported from a Friday night fire that left a Downers Grove house uninhabitable.

Firefighters were called at 9:24 p.m. to the house on the 6600 block of Dunham Road, from which heavy smoke and fire was emerging when they arrived.

The man, whose name was not immediately released by authorities, was located inside near the front door and brought to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove where he was later pronounced dead.

No one else was in the house as firefighters battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Saturday with assistance from the DuPage County Fire Investigation Task Force and the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office.

During the fire, the Downers Grove Fire Department was assisted by the Westmont, Darien-Woodridge and Lisle-Woodridge fire departments as well as the Downers Grove Police Department.