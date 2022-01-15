Frosty temperatures for annual Chilly Open at Arlington Lakes Golf Club
Updated 1/15/2022 4:55 PM
It was a cold day for golf, but participants in the Arlington Lakes Golf Club's annual Chilly Open on Saturday came prepared.
Players of all ages got a round of golf, a raffle ticket with a chance to win a special prize and of course, all the hot chili they could eat.
Jim Staniszewski of Park Ridge donned a full body ski suit in white with teal and blue accents in an attempt to beat the cold temperatures ... and his opponents.
Participants could choose to play three, six, nine or 18 holes of golf at the Arlington Heights course. Prizes are awarded to the top players in male, female, and senior divisions.
