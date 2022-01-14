Representatives celebrate federal funds for suburban bridge projects

An Illinois Department of Transportation plan to rebuild the Rand Road bridge over the Des Plaines River in Des Plaines could receive federal funding as part of a recently enacted $1.2 trillion infrastructure improvement law. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, at lectern, talks Friday about the millions of federal dollars coming to Illinois for bridge projects during a news conference in Des Plaines. He was joined by local, state and federal officials. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

A much-traveled bridge over the Des Plaines River in Des Plaines could be among the beneficiaries of the recently approved $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure improvement package.

So could bridges in Northbrook, Libertyville, Lake Villa and several other suburbs.

A bevy of local, state and federal officials gathered at the Rand Road bridge Friday morning to celebrate pending payouts from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in November.

They included U.S. Reps. Brad Schneider of Deerfield, Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg, Jan Schakowsky of Evanston, and Mike Quigley of Chicago, and state Sen. Laura Murphy of Des Plaines and Des Plaines Mayor Andrew Goczkowski.

The Rand Road bridge project is expected to cost more than $14 million and will be overseen by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Other projects awaiting funding from the infrastructure law include:

• The Oak Spring Road bridge over the Des Plaines River in Libertyville.

• The Belvidere Road bridge over the Des Plaines River in Libertyville.

• A Grand Avenue bridge east of Cedar Lake Road in Lake Villa.

• An Edens Expressway bridge at Pfingsten Road in Northbrook.

Hailed as an example of bipartisanship teamwork, the agreement got support from 19 Senate Republicans, including Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, and 13 House Republicans.

In addition to bridge projects, it includes investments in roads, water systems, broadband internet, ports, electric vehicles and the power grid.

Illinois' share includes an estimated $9.8 billion to fix highways and roads, with $1.4 billion slated for bridges. Public transit systems in Illinois are in line for $4 billion.

Revenues will come from the federal gas tax, unspent COVID-19 relief dollars and unemployment benefits and other sources, experts have said.

Daily Herald staff writer Marni Pyke and wire services contributed to this report.