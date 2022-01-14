Former 'Bachelorette' contestant, Batavian Clint Arlis dead at 34

Batavia resident Clint Arlis, an architectural engineer and former contestant on "The Bachelorette," died Tuesday, according to authorities. courtesy of ABC

Batavia resident Clint Arlis, a past contestant on "The Bachelorette," was found dead Tuesday at a private residence on Papermill Hill Drive, according to Batavia police Friday.

Police do not suspect foul play in the death of the 34-year-old architectural engineer who was a star wrestler at Batavia High School and the University of Illinois.

Batavia wrestling coach Scott Bayer tweeted condolences to the Arlis family, recalling Clint as a "fierce competitor, tireless worker, a caring influence to younger Batavia wrestlers, a devoted friend and a loving son and brother."

Kaitlyn Bristowe, the bachelorette on the show's 11th season, called Arlis' death an "absolute tragedy."

Eliminated from the ABC dating series in the season's third week, Arlis bonded with fellow contestant JJ Lane, and promos played it up as a love match. They created the catchphrase "villains gotta vill."

Nick Viall, one of Arlis' fellow contestants, eulogized him on social media, describing him as "a very kind, unique and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon."

The police and the Kane County coroner's office investigation into the death is ongoing.