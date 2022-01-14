Feder: Working solo in the suburbs, Ed Volkman finds Star 96.7 audience 'very welcoming'

Generations of fans grew up listening to Ed Volkman and Joe Colborn, the endearing Chicago radio duo known as Eddie & Jobo.

Thanks to their 20-year run as the highly-rated morning team on contemporary hit WBBM 96.3-FM and other stops along the way (as well as their ubiquitous TV ads hawking United Auto Insurance), they became rich, famous and seemingly inseparable.

All that ended in 2014 when Colborn turned down a lucrative offer to co-host mornings on classic hits WLS 94.7-FM, suddenly leaving Volkman without a partner and without a job. "Well, that's all, folks," Volkman declared. "There will be no Eddie & Jobo anymore."

While Colborn retired to his native Freeport, Illinois, Volkman set his sights on a solo career. He hosted mornings on WFXF 103.9-FM, the former northwest suburban classic rock station known as The Fox, before joining WSSR 96.7-FM, the Alpha Media southwest suburban adult-contemporary station, in 2019.

Read the full story from Robert Feder here.