Deerfield Republican launches another campaign for attorney general

International business attorney Steve Kim launched his second campaign for attorney general on Thursday, entering the Republican primary with a pledge to tackle corruption and the state's "spiraling" levels of violent crime.

In his announcement, the Deerfield lawyer slammed Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Democratic lawmakers for last year's sweeping criminal justice reform package, calling it "disastrous."

Once an adviser to former Gov. Jim Edgar, Kim is waging his third bid for statewide office.

