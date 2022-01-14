COVID-19 update: 29,639 new cases, 153 additional deaths, 7,320 hospitalizations

New cases of COVID-19 reached 29,639 Friday with the seven-day average for infections declining for the second day in a row to 29,600, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

A total of 153 more people died from the respiratory disease, the state announced, and patients in the hospital came to 7,320 as of Thursday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases also continued its decrease to 10.6% Friday compared to 13.4% Monday. The rate is based on a seven-day average.

On Thursday, 55,122 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 51,070.

So far, 8,249,223 people have been fully vaccinated or 65.1% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Right now fully vaccinated means two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines several weeks apart, or one Johnson & Johnson dose.

Of those people who are fully vaccinated, 42.8% have received a booster shot.

The federal government has delivered 22,536,165 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December 2020, and 19,893,424 shots have been administered.

Total cases statewide stand at 2,589,640 and 29,099 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 279,901 virus tests in the last 24 hours, the fourth highest ever in Illinois.