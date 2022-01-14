Chicago students walk out of class in protest

Hundreds of Chicago Public Schools students protest along West Madison Street on Friday. Many students advocated for remote learning and stood with the Chicago Teachers Union, which has been pushing for improved COVID-19 safety protocols. Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times

Several hundred students walked out of classes Friday to rally outside Chicago Public Schools downtown headquarters calling for additional COVID-19 safety measures during the omicron surge -- mirroring concerns previously expressed by teachers.

Students waved signs calling for making remote learning an option and briefly occupied the intersection of State and Madison streets.

"I want to go remote," said Justin Frausto, 17, a junior at Lake View High School. "There's way too many people not wearing masks properly at my school and no enforcement. Bro, I don't want to get sick ... I don't want to die or my family to die."

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.