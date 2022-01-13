Port Barrington man who was shot by deputies identified
Updated 1/13/2022 10:07 PM
The McHenry County coroner's office has identified the Port Barrington man who was shot and killed by McHenry County sheriff's deputies after he fired at them and a woman early Tuesday morning.
Nicholas D. Sebastion, 43, died due to multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release Thursday night.
Two deputies were responding to a domestic violence call on the 200 block of Manchester Lane when the shooting occurred, the sheriff's office said.
The woman was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with injuries that weren't life-threatening.
Both deputies have been put on administrative leave while an external group of law enforcement officers investigates the case, as is protocol.
