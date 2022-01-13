Hoffman Estates woman with BB gun charged with misdemeanors

An 18-year-old Hoffman Estates woman faces misdemeanor disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property charges after police determined she had a BB gun at a village intersection Wednesday morning, causing a passing motorist to report her as a threat.

The woman's name was not immediately released Thursday.

A motorist reported seeing a person with a gun at the intersection of Governors Lane and Haddam Place just before 7 a.m. Wednesday. Police Sgt. John Bending said the criminal damage to property charge stemmed from damage to a vehicle.

All schools in the area were immediately put on a soft lockdown, and off-campus lunch was canceled for students at Hoffman Estates High School, located about a mile and a half away.

Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 said there was no evidence of a threat against the school but that the measure was being taken as a safety precaution.