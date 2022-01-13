 

Feder: Patrick Elwood joins Dina Bair as WGN midday co-anchor

Updated 1/13/2022 6:34 AM

Patrick Elwood, a genial general-assignment reporter at Nexstar Media WGN-Channel 9, has been named midday news co-anchor with Dina Bair, starting Monday. He succeeds Julie Unruh, who resigned in November after 20 years at WGN. A Chicago native and fourth-generation South Sider, Elwood joined WGN in 2013 after 15 years as a reporter and news anchor at Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32. "Between my dedicated colleagues and the work environment fostered by my bosses, every day offers a challenge to create journalism that makes a difference in all of our lives," he said in a statement. "I am looking forward to making an impact in joining the team." WGN Midday News airs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.

