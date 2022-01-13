COVID-19 update: 37,048 new cases, 142 additional deaths, 7,380 hospitalizations

Patients in the hospital with COVID-19 came to 7,380 as of Wednesday night, the highest count since the pandemic began. Courtesy of Elmhurst Hospital

New cases of COVID-19 reached 37,048 Thursday with 142 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Patients in the hospital with COVID-19 came to 7,380 as of Wednesday night, the highest count since the pandemic began.

On Wednesday, 58,899 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 51,776.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 11.5% based on a seven-day average.

So far, 8,237,535 people have been fully vaccinated or 65% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC defines fully vaccinated as having two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's shot.

Of those people who are fully vaccinated, 42.5% have received a booster shot.

The federal government has delivered 22,464,505 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December 2020, and 19,838,302 shots have been administered.

Total cases statewide stand at 2,560,001 and 28,946 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 257,206 virus tests in the last 24 hours.