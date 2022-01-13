COVID-19 surge parks in-person driver's license services through Jan. 24

As COVID-19 case counts multiply, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced offices and facilities will not reopen until Monday, Jan. 24. Daily Herald File Photo

As COVID-19 case counts spiral, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that offices and facilities will not reopen until Monday, Jan. 24.

In late December, White closed offices for in-person services Jan. 3-17.

"After careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to extend the closures of offices and driver services facilities an additional week ... due to the continued high number of COVID-19 cases," White said in a statement Thursday. "The health and safety of employees and the public remains my top priority, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus."

Many services, such as vehicle sticker renewal, are available online at ilsos.gov.

White also has extended the expiration date for driver's licenses and state IDs through March 31.

Some facilities do not typically operate on Mondays, and White said those locations would reopen Jan. 25.