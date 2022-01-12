 

Hoffman Estates woman in custody after report of person with gun puts schools on lockdown

  • An 18-year-old woman is in the custody of Hoffman Estates police as they continue to investigate a report of a person with a gun at the intersection of Governors Lane and Haddam Place early Wednesday morning.

    An 18-year-old woman is in the custody of Hoffman Estates police as they continue to investigate a report of a person with a gun at the intersection of Governors Lane and Haddam Place early Wednesday morning. Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer, 2016

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 1/12/2022 1:59 PM

An 18-year-old Hoffman Estates woman is in police custody after a motorist reported seeing a person with a gun at the intersection of Governors Lane and Haddam Place in the village just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Hoffman Estates Police Chief Kasia Cawley said the department is still in the early stages of their investigation, but all schools in the area were put on a soft lockdown just after the report was received.

 

Police said charges have not yet been filed against the Hoffman Estates woman.

Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 officials reported the cancellation of off-campus lunch for Hoffman Estates High School students as a precaution. The school is about a mile and a half east of where the person with a gun was reported.

"There is no evidence of any threat toward the high school," district officials stated. "Safety is our top priority."

Cawley said early indications are that the woman in custody is not a student.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 