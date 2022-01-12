Hoffman Estates woman in custody after report of person with gun puts schools on lockdown

An 18-year-old woman is in the custody of Hoffman Estates police as they continue to investigate a report of a person with a gun at the intersection of Governors Lane and Haddam Place early Wednesday morning. Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer, 2016

An 18-year-old Hoffman Estates woman is in police custody after a motorist reported seeing a person with a gun at the intersection of Governors Lane and Haddam Place in the village just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Hoffman Estates Police Chief Kasia Cawley said the department is still in the early stages of their investigation, but all schools in the area were put on a soft lockdown just after the report was received.

Police said charges have not yet been filed against the Hoffman Estates woman.

Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 officials reported the cancellation of off-campus lunch for Hoffman Estates High School students as a precaution. The school is about a mile and a half east of where the person with a gun was reported.

"There is no evidence of any threat toward the high school," district officials stated. "Safety is our top priority."

Cawley said early indications are that the woman in custody is not a student.