Feder: Block Club Chicago wins major grant

Tuesday was another red-letter day for Block Club Chicago, Robert Feder reports.

In what it called "a wonderful vote of confidence," the vital nonprofit neighborhood news site landed a $1.6 million grant from the American Journalism Project and a $450,000 matching grant from the Chicago Community Trust.

The funding will be used to expand Block Club's business and operations side, creating five new positions -- vice president of revenue, director of member services, director of major gifts and corporate sponsorships, director of sales and operations coordinator.

Read the full story here.