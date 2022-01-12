Feder: Block Club Chicago wins major grant
Updated 1/12/2022 6:33 AM
Tuesday was another red-letter day for Block Club Chicago, Robert Feder reports.
In what it called "a wonderful vote of confidence," the vital nonprofit neighborhood news site landed a $1.6 million grant from the American Journalism Project and a $450,000 matching grant from the Chicago Community Trust.
The funding will be used to expand Block Club's business and operations side, creating five new positions -- vice president of revenue, director of member services, director of major gifts and corporate sponsorships, director of sales and operations coordinator.
