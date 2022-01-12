Elgin man pleads guilty to drug-induced homicide of West Dundee woman

An Elgin man pleaded guilty Wednesday to drug-induced homicide for supplying the narcotics that killed a woman in 2018.

Gehovani R. Gomez, 25, of the 800 block of Rode Road, agreed to an 11-year prison sentence for the Sept. 6, 2018, death of 30-year-old Crystal Villegas.

Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Bill Engerman told Judge John Barsanti that Villegas was found unresponsive, slumped over a futon, in her West Dundee home.

Earlier that day Villegas' mother had driven her to a meeting with her probation officer in Elgin. On the way home, the mother needed to get gasoline, and Villegas directed her mother to a station that was out of their way, Engerman said.

While her mother was getting gasoline, Villegas told her she was going to an adjacent doughnut shop that backed up to Gomez' residence.

Engerman said Facebook Messenger messages on Villegas' cellphone showed she had messaged Gomez that day to arrange a purchase of heroin, saying "I got cash enough for 2 (bags)." Small pink plastic bags with heroin residue were found near her body, and Gomez said he liked using pink bags, Engerman said.

Villegas died of heroin and fentanyl intoxication, Engerman said.

Gomez will have to serve at least 75% of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He received credit for the two years he has spent in jail since his arrest.