COVID-19 update: 34,573 new cases, 144 additional deaths, 7,219 hospitalizations

So far, 8,222,470 people have been fully vaccinated or 64.9% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Associated Press

New cases of COVID-19 spiked up to 34,573 Wednesday, the third highest tally since the pandemic began, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The state also recorded 144 more people dying from the respiratory disease, a significant increase compared to the January daily average of 74.

Patients in the hospital with COVID-19 came to 7,219 as of Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, 56,796 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 51,745.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases Wednesday was 12%, the same as Tuesday, and is based on a seven-day average.

So far, 8,222,470 people have been fully vaccinated or 64.9% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC defines fully vaccinated as having two doses of Pfizer Inc. or Moderna Inc. vaccines, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's shot.

Of those people who are fully vaccinated, 42.2% have received a booster shot.

The federal government has delivered 22,423,735 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 19,779,403 shots have been administered.

Total cases statewide stand at 2,522,953 and 28,804 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 237,157 virus tests in the last 24 hours.