Aurora police officer dies from COVID complications

An Aurora police officer has died from complications from COVID-19, the Aurora Police Department announced Wednesday night.

Officer Brian Shields, 51, died Tuesday morning, according to a news release, which said he contracted the virus "while serving the Aurora community."

"Our condolences and prayers go out to Brian's family and to all those he served with during his more than 16 years as an officer with the Aurora Police Department," Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross said in the release. "Our police department family will do everything possible to provide support and comfort to Brian's family. Brian's memory will live on forever at APD."

Details on funeral arrangements haven't been announced.

COVID-19 was the leading cause of deaths among U.S. law enforcement in 2021, killing 301 officers, according to a National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum report.