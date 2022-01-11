State Rep. Tom Morrison of Palatine won't seek reelection

State Rep. Tom Morrison at a 2020 news conference. On Tuesday, the Palatine Republican announced he won't seek reelection this year. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2020

Veteran state Rep. Tom Morrison of Palatine won't seek reelection this year, he announced Tuesday.

Morrison, a Republican who's represented the 54th District since 2011, didn't include a reason for stepping down in the statement.

He called serving the people of the 54th District "a distinct honor and privilege."

"I'm very grateful to our residents for entrusting me with this position," Morrison said.

Morrison couldn't immediately be reached for an interview.

Morrison last won reelection in 2020, defeating Democrat Maggie Trevor of Rolling Meadows for a two-year term.

For the last decade, the 54th District has included parts of Palatine, Inverness, Rolling Meadows, Hoffman Estates, Arlington Heights, Barrington and Schaumburg. Its boundaries will change starting with the 2022 election cycle because of population changes revealed by the 2020 U.S. census.

Under the new map, Morrison's neighborhood and other parts of what had been the 54th District has been drawn into the 51st, which now is represented by Republican Chris Bos of Lake Zurich.

Unlike members of the U.S. House, Illinois state lawmakers must live in the districts they represent.

When asked about Morrison's announcement, Bos credited Morrison for working hard to serve his community.

"I wish him well on whatever his next steps are," Bos said in an email.

The new 54th District will include a large portion of Arlington Heights, as well as parts of Palatine and Prospect Heights.