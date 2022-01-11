 

Report: McHenry County deputies shoot, kill man during domestic violence call

 
ABC 7 Chicago
Updated 1/11/2022 8:03 AM

McHenry County Sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man in Port Barrington early Tuesday morning after he opened fired on them during a domestic violence call, law enforcement officials told ABC 7 Chicago.

A woman in the home suffered a graze wound during the incident. She was was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

 

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

The shooting, which took place just after 1:20 a.m., came after police responded to a domestic violence call on the 200 block of Manchester Lane.

No information was immediately released about the man who was killed.

The shooting remains under investigation.

• This is a breaking news story. Check dailyherald.com for updates.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 