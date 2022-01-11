Report: McHenry County deputies shoot, kill man during domestic violence call

McHenry County Sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man in Port Barrington early Tuesday morning after he opened fired on them during a domestic violence call, law enforcement officials told ABC 7 Chicago.

A woman in the home suffered a graze wound during the incident. She was was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

The shooting, which took place just after 1:20 a.m., came after police responded to a domestic violence call on the 200 block of Manchester Lane.

No information was immediately released about the man who was killed.

The shooting remains under investigation.

• This is a breaking news story. Check dailyherald.com for updates.