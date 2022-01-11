McHenry County deputies shoot, kill person during domestic violence call

McHenry County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a person early Tuesday morning while responding to a domestic violence call in the 200 block of Manchester Lane in Port Barringto. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Authorities continue to investigate the fatal shooting of a pereson by McHenry County sheriff's deputies early Tuesday morning on the 200 block of Manchester Lane in Port Barrington. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

McHenry County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a person who fired at them and a woman early Tuesday in Port Barrington, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence call at 1:22 a.m. on the 200 block of Manchester Lane, according to a news release.

"This was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the general public," the sheriff's office said in the release.

The shooter was pronounced dead at the scene. A spokesman for the sheriff's office declined to provide the person's age or gender.

An attempt to reach the McHenry County coroner was not immediately successful.

The woman was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with injuries that were not life-threatening, the news release said.

The deputies involved in the shooting were not injured, according to the release. They have been with the McHenry County sheriff's office for one year and more than five years, respectively.

Both deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is investigated by an external group of law enforcement officers, as is protocol. The Major Investigation Assistance Team investigation will handle the investigation.

McHenry County State's Attorney Patrick Kenneally said his office will review the evidence amd make a determination on whether the shooting was justified.

Port Barrington residnet Bonnie Lounds, whose house has a view of the back yard and the rear of the home where police activity was focused, said she heard "a bit of commotion" around 1:30 a.m. and then saw ambulances and police vehicles with their lights on in the neighborhood.

She said she saw police checking on the homes of people living across the street from her on Garrison Circle, and a neighbor told her that shots had been fired.

"We knew something major was happening. It's a quiet neighborhood. We've never had anything like this before," Lounds said. "Very scary."

She said she was awake until 4 a.m., using a camera on the front of her home to watch as the police probed the area.

Police were still on the scene investigating as of 2 p.m.