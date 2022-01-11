McHenry County deputies shoot, kill man during domestic violence call

McHenry County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man in Port Barrington early Tuesday morning after they say he opened fire on them as they responded to a domestic violence call.

A woman at residence on the 200 block of Manchester Lane also suffered a graze wound and was taken to Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville, with what authorities described as a nonlife-threatening injuries.

According to sheriff's police, deputies were called to the home at about 1:22 a.m. Upon arrival, authorities said, the suspect opened fire on the deputies and a woman.

Deputies returned fire, hitting the suspect, who later was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been disclosed publicly.

Sheriff's police said it was an isolated event and there is no threat to the general public. The shooting remains under investigation by the Major Investigation Assistance Team, authorities said.