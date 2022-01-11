Feder: Newsy relaunches 'The Why'

Monday marked the relaunch of "The Why," a one-hour prime-time news program originating from the Chicago studios of Newsy, the free 24/7 broadcast news network owned by E.W. Scripps Company.

Billed as going "beyond the headlines with hyper-visual explanatory journalism and compelling guest interviews," it airs at 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"We are going to provide viewers with the kind of information that offers insight into the complex issues of the day," host Tatevik Aprikyan, a former Seattle news anchor, said in a statement. "It's the kind of work that journalists live for. It's a chance to make a difference for our audience."

In addition to over-the-air TV (including Channel 38.7 in Chicago), Newsy is available at Newsy.com and on a variety platforms including Apple TV, Fire TV, Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung, Sling, Vizio and Xumo.