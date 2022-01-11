 

Feder: Newsy relaunches 'The Why'

  • Tatevik Aprikyan

    Tatevik Aprikyan

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 1/11/2022 6:32 AM

Monday marked the relaunch of "The Why," a one-hour prime-time news program originating from the Chicago studios of Newsy, the free 24/7 broadcast news network owned by E.W. Scripps Company.

Billed as going "beyond the headlines with hyper-visual explanatory journalism and compelling guest interviews," it airs at 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

 

"We are going to provide viewers with the kind of information that offers insight into the complex issues of the day," host Tatevik Aprikyan, a former Seattle news anchor, said in a statement. "It's the kind of work that journalists live for. It's a chance to make a difference for our audience."

In addition to over-the-air TV (including Channel 38.7 in Chicago), Newsy is available at Newsy.com and on a variety platforms including Apple TV, Fire TV, Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung, Sling, Vizio and Xumo.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 