COVID-19 update: 28,110 new cases, 92 additional deaths, 7,353 hospitalizations

Patients in Illinois hospitals with COVID-19 came to 7,353 as of Monday night, the highest number of patients since the pandemic began. Associated Press

New cases of COVID-19 reached 28,110 Tuesday with 92 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Monday, 36,059 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 52,187.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 12% based on a seven-day average, lower than Monday's total of 13.4%.

So far, 8,217,575 people have been fully vaccinated or 64.8% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. That means two doses of Pfizer Inc. or Moderna Inc.'s vaccines or one Johnson & Johnson dose.

Of those people who are fully vaccinated, 42% have received a booster shot.

The federal government has delivered 22,348,645 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December 2020, and 19,722,607 shots have been administered.

Total cases statewide stand at 2,488,380 and 28,660 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 347,053 virus tests in the last 24 hours.