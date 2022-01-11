Authorities investigating death of Kane County jail inmate

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the death of an inmate at the Kane County jail.

Sheriff Ron Hain reported that corrections officers noticed that Luis A. Gonzalez, 66, was unresponsive in his cell at 4:56 a.m. Tuesday, when they were making routine rounds in a cell block.

An officer began CPR, and other officers used an automated external defibrillator to try to revive Gonzalez.

Outside paramedics continued CPR, got a pulse and took Gonzalez to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Gonzalez had been in the jail since June 22 on $100,000 bail. He had been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

Hain said Gonzalez had preexisting medical conditions and not been vaccinated against COVID-19, but did not have any symptoms and tested negative for the virus on Dec. 10.