Wife dies, husband sickened after Elgin carbon monoxide leak

An Elgin woman died and her husband was sickened following a carbon monoxide leak in their Elgin home Sunday.

Elgin fire crews responded just after 9 a.m. to the home on the 200 block of South Channing Street for a report of two people with flu-like symptoms.

Emergency workers found the unidentified couple on the second floor of the home when they arrived. Officials said the 49-year-old woman was dead and her husband was suffering from elevated carbon monoxide levels in his bloodstream.

The man was transported to a hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

The air inside the house was determined to contain carbon monoxide levels at 500 parts per million. The safe range is considered anything under 9 parts per million, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Four dogs were rescued from the home as well, and did not exhibit any signs of distress, fire officials said. They were turned over to relatives.

It's unclear if the home was equipped with carbon monoxide detectors, fire officials said. The investigation into the woman's death is ongoing.

The house was deemed uninhabitable until a faulty heating unit, the suspected cause of the leak, is repaired, fire officials said.

Officials at the Kane County coroner's office said toxicology results from the woman won't be available for four to six weeks, and a ruling on her cause and manner of death will be made at that time.