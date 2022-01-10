Sheriff: Pedestrian killed after lying in road near Mundelein

A 42-year-old Mundelein-area man was killed when struck by two vehicles after lying in the road late Sunday night, Lake County authorities said Monday.

According to the Lake County sheriff's office, the man had just left a bar in the area of Route 60/83 and Taylor Lake Court about 10:50 p.m. Sunday when, for an unknown reason, he lay in the southbound lane of Route 60/83. He was wearing dark, non-contrasting clothing at the time, sheriff's police said.

A southbound Honda Accord driven by a 21-year-old Mundelein man struck the pedestrian first, authorities said. Soon after, a southbound Nissan Murano driven by a 34-year-old Volo hit the pedestrian.

Sheriff's deputies called to the scene found the pedestrian dead. The drivers were not injured, authorities said.

The Lake County coroner's office responded to the scene and is in the process of scheduling an autopsy.

The crash remains under investigation.