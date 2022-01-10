Shedd Aquarium plans major makeover
Updated 1/10/2022 3:38 PM
Chicago's Shedd Aquarium is about to make a big splash -- over the next eight years.
The venerable cultural institution on Monday announced its Centennial Commitment, a $500 million transformation of the aquarium culminating in 2030, the Shedd's 100th anniversary.
The first phase, which covers major interior renovations, begins later this year, with a projected finish date of 2026. Phase two will begin shortly thereafter. The aquarium will remain open throughout the project's duration.
• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.