Shedd Aquarium plans major makeover

An artist's rendering shows the new habitats planned for the Shedd Aquarium's historic gallery, which will offer unobstructed viewing of habitats. Courtesy of Shedd Aquarium

This artist's rendering shows a planned 190,000-gallon, 35-foot-long habitat that will be created as part of an eight-year transformation of the Shedd Aquarium. Courtesy of Shedd Aquarium

Chicago's Shedd Aquarium is about to make a big splash -- over the next eight years.

The venerable cultural institution on Monday announced its Centennial Commitment, a $500 million transformation of the aquarium culminating in 2030, the Shedd's 100th anniversary.

The first phase, which covers major interior renovations, begins later this year, with a projected finish date of 2026. Phase two will begin shortly thereafter. The aquarium will remain open throughout the project's duration.

