One dead, another sickened after Elgin carbon monoxide leak

One person is dead and another was sickened by carbon monoxide leak in their Elgin home Sunday.

Elgin fire crews responded to the home on the 200 block of South Channing Street for a report of two people with flu-like symptoms.

Emergency workers found two people on the second floor of the home when they arrived. Fire officials said one person was already dead and another was suffering from elevated carbon monoxide levels in their bloodstream.

That resident was transported to a hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

The air inside the house was determined to contain carbon monoxide levels at 500 parts per million. The safe range is considered anything under 9 parts per million, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Four dogs were rescued from the home as well, but did not exhibit any signs of distress, fire officials said. They were turned over to relatives.

It's unclear if the home was equipped with carbon monoxide detectors.

The house was deemed uninhabitable until the heating unit is repaired, fire officials said.