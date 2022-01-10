COVID-19 update: 77,833 new cases over the weekend, 207 more deaths

Ryan Saunders, 11, of Tower Lakes receives a COVID-19 vaccination in Lake Barrington. So far, 8,209,652 people have been fully vaccinated or 64.8% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Courtesy of Advocate Aurora Health

New cases of COVID-19 reached 77,833 over the weekend with 207 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Illinois hospitals were treating 7,114 COVID-19 patients Sunday night. The highest tally in Illinois since the pandemic began was 7,170, recorded on Saturday night, coming amid a surge in patients contracting the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate decreased to 13.4% compared to 15.2% Friday. The dip reflects in part a record number of COVID-19 tests processed Saturday totaling 488,873.

The IDPH reported 29,011 new cases on Saturday, 29,585 on Sunday and 19,237 on Monday. Deaths came to 98 on Saturday, 75 on Sunday, and 34 on Monday. The state does not update data on weekends.

Between Friday and Sunday, 150,611 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 54,224.

So far, 8,209,652 people have been fully vaccinated or 64.8% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Of those people who are fully vaccinated, 41.6% have received a booster shot.

The federal government has delivered 22,298,775 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 19,686,548 shots have been administered.

Total cases statewide stand at 2,460,270 and 28,568 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 153,056 virus tests in the last 24 hours.