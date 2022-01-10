Chicago students to return Wednesday

Adan Meza, a teacher at Benito Juarez High School, protests with other members of the Chicago Teachers Union last week outside Chicago City Hall. Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times

Cheri Warner, left, stands with her daughter, Brea, on Monday to call for the Chicago school district and the teachers union to focus on getting students back in the classroom. Associated Press

The Chicago Teachers Union's governing body has voted to suspend its labor action and return to in-person work Tuesday, ending a bitter dispute with Chicago Public Schools and setting up students to return to classrooms Wednesday for the first time in a week

"Today's negotiations were productive," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement ahead of the vote. "We are waiting to hear back from the CTU. We will update parents, students and members of the public as soon as we are able."

The union's 700-member house of delegates convened to discuss the school district's offer, which appeared to make few compromises. The union's delegates voted 389 to 226 in favor of suspending the work action and returning Tuesday. The CTU's 25,000 members are expected to vote later in the week on whether to approve a potential agreement.

